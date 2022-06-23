Fisher Cats walk off against Altoona

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Spencer Horwitz and John Aiello homered, and Orelvis Martinez delivered the game-winner with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth inning as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, edged the Altoona Curve 5-4 Wednesday night at Delta Dental Stadium.

With the teams tied at 4-4 in the ninth, New Hampshire turned a double play to get out of a jam in the top of the frame. The Fisher Cats then loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth on a single by Rafael Lantigua, a walk by Aiello, and a single by Horowitz. Martinez picked up his team-leading 39th RBI with a deep fly to left center.

The Fisher Cats (29-36) took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of third on Aiello’s home run. The lead expanded to 4-2 in the top of the seventh inning when Horwitz homered.

Altoona (31-34) rallied to tie with a pair of runs in the top of the eighth inning, scoring on a groundout and an error.

Nick Fraze recorded a quality start with six strong innings, matching a career-best. He allowed four hits and two runs, walking one and striking out three.

Sean Rackoski (3-0) earned the win in relief. JC Flowers (4-5) took the loss for Altoona.

The Fisher Cats and Curve meet again Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at Delta Dental Stadium.