Fisher Cats treat fans to big home opener win

Tuesday, April 12, 2022Andrew SylviaNews, NH Fisher Cats, Sports0
Steward Berroa on April 12, 2022. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats opened their home schedule with a bang on Tuesday, earning a 11-4 victory over the Hartford Yard Goats.

New Hampshire got to work early, with a Rafael Lantigua double bringing in Tanner Morris and Lantigua later scoring off Orelvis Martinez’ second home run of the year. The Fisher Cats made it 7-0 in the fourth with an RBI single from Philip Clarke that brought Zac Cook home and a three-run homer by Steward Berroa that scored Clarke and Sebastian Espino.

Hartford clawed back two runs in the top of the fifth, but New Hampshire responded in the bottom of the fifth with a three-run homer from Espino that scored Cook and Spencer Horwitz.

Espino also added an RBI double in the seventh, bringing Martinez home.

Aaron Schunk hit his second home run of the year on a fly ball to right center field to narrow

Max Castillo didn’t allow a hit, but reached his pitch limit, striking out seven and walking four Hartford batters before leaving after the end of the fourth. Marcus Reyes (1-0) was the winning pitcher for New Hampshire, giving up four hits and striking out two Yard Goats in the fifth and sixth.

At the plate for New Hampshire, Martinez and Espino collected three hits each, with both players lacking just a triple to complete what would have been the third cycle in New Hampshire Fisher Cats history.

The two teams are at it again tomorrow night at 6:35 with New Hampshire sending out Elvis Luciano (0-0, 27.00 ERA) against Karl Kaufmann (3-12, 6.90 ERA in 2021).

 

