Fisher Cats to welcome six millionth fan Tuesday

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, are planning to welcome the six millionth fan in team history Tuesday, Aug. 22, against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at Delta Dental Stadium.

The six millionth fan will be greeted at the gates with a surprise celebration and prize package including:

Two full-season tickets for 2024

$200 shopping spree in the Fisher Cats Team Store

Throwing out the first pitch and sitting in the “Best Seats in the House”

Team-signed number “6” from the manual scoreboard

Commemorative framed game ticket and photo of first pitch

$100 gift cards to Dunkin’, Mr. Mac’s, and T-BONES/Cactus Jack’s

2-night stay at the Tru by Hilton Manchester Downtown

Voucher for Toronto Blue Jays merchandise and game tickets

“We are excited to reach this milestone as we approach the 20th anniversary of the Fisher Cats moving to New Hampshire in 2004,” Fisher Cats General Manager Michael Neis said. “This is a testament to the loyalty and passion of all our fans and the incredible support from our community. We are also extremely grateful to our corporate partners for helping us put together this incredible prize package to celebrate with our lucky six millionth fan.”