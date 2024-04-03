Fisher Cats team up with Chef Robert Irvine for new stadium vodka drink

MANCHESTER, N.H. – When New Hampshire Fisher Cats fans hear the crack of the bat this season, they’ll have new chef curated cocktail options to enjoy at the stadium, thanks to a new partnership with Irvine’s Spirits, created and owned by chef and TV host Robert Irvine.

The Irvine’s Spirits portfolio includes Irvine’s Precision Distilled Vodka and Irvine’s American Dry Gin, as well as a new ready-to-drink (RTD) canned cocktail called Irvine’s “Squinch Hitter” Lemonade that Chef Irvine created to serve at Fisher Cats games at Delta Dental Stadium in downtown Manchester.

Proceeds from the sale of every bottle and can of Irvine’s Spirits – and all of Chef Irvine’s products such as FitCrunch protein bars and Robert Irvine Foods – benefit the Robert Irvine Foundation, which supports service members, veterans, first responders and their families.

“There’s nothing more American than a day at the ballpark,” says Irvine. “I love everything about it, especially at the Fisher Cats’ scenic stadium that looks out at the eastern bank of the Merrimack River in Manchester. The only thing better than watching a great ball game is having a great drink in your hand while you do it. That’s why I’m so excited that Fisher Cats fans will now be able to enjoy Irvine’s Vodka and Irvine’s Gin cocktails, and my refreshing new ‘Squinch Hitter’ Lemonade, during every home game this season, with proceeds from those drinks helping our military and first responder heroes.”

“The Fisher Cats are very excited to partner with Irvine’s Spirits to bring unique and quality beverage options to Delta Dental Stadium. We are also thrilled to align with their mission to support military and first responders, a cause that is very meaningful to our organization,” says Fisher Cats General Manager Michael Neis.

Squinch Hitter is distributed locally by Amoskeag Distributors of Bow and is available at New Hampshire Wine Liquor Outlet locations across the state.