Fisher Cats take series opener in Portland

PORTLAND, ME – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (7-3) downed the Portland Sea Dogs (4-4) in their series opener Tuesday night at Hadlock Field, 10-2. The Fisher Cats sent 11 batters to the plate in the first inning and plated six runs.

Righty starter Abdiel Mendoza retired his first 10 batters faced and finished with five strikeouts and one hit in four innings. Reliever Alejandro Melean (W, 2-0) kept the Portland bats at bay with one run on one hit in three innings.

Portland starter Wikelman Gonzalez (L, 0-1) surrendered six runs on three hits and recorded two outs before departing with three walks allowed.

Third baseman Alex De Jesus finished 2-for-3 and drove in four runs, while Rainer Nunez drove in three with his bases-loaded double in the top of the first.

New Hampshire’s largest lead came in the top of the fourth when De Jesus doubled in designated hitter Gabriel Martinez and catcher Zach Britton to stretch the lead to 10-0.

Fisher Cats batters drew 10 walks in the win, and center fielder Devonte Brown recorded his first homer of the season on an inside-the-park home run in the top of the third with two outs.

The Fisher Cats have won all three series openers of the season, winning on Opening Day in Binghamton on April 5 and downing Somerset a week ago on April 9 at Delta Dental Stadium.

New Hampshire and Portland continue their lone series of the first half Wednesday night at Hadlock Field with a 6:00 PM first pitch. Fisher Cats lefty Trenton Wallace (0-0, 3.86 ERA) makes his second start of the season, while Portland sends right-hander Isaac Coffey (0-1, 5.79 ERA) for his second start. Pregame coverage begins on the Fisher Cats Radio Network at 5:35 PM EDT.

