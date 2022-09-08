Fisher Cats swept in doubleheader at Reading

Reading, Pa. – The Fisher Cats losing streak has reached a season-long 10 games after a doubleheader sweep at the hands of the Reading Fighting Phils. New Hampshire (21-38, 52-76) lost, 11-10 and 4-0, to Reading (Philadelphia Phillies, 28-31, 57-71) on Wednesday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Game one – Reading 11, New Hampshire 10 (8 innings)

The Fisher Cats didn’t let a four-run deficit phase them in game one, as they scored five runs in the top of the seventh to take the lead. Ultimately, New Hampshire’s seven runs across the final two innings were not enough, and Reading walked it off in the bottom of the eight for an 11-10 win.

Trailing, 7-3, in the top of the seventh, Hugo Cardona worked a long leadoff at bat and ended with a single. After two straight walks, Addison Barger chose a heck of a time to launch New Hampshire’s first grand slam of the season. He crushed a 1-0 pitch over the right field wall to even the game, 7-7.

Cam Eden added a RBI double to give New Hampshire the 8-7 lead just four batters later.

Where New Hampshire had chances to close the door, they coughed up the lead twice. Reading’s Kevin Vicuna tied up the game in the bottom of the seventh inning with a single after another New Hampshire error.

New Hampshire committed a season-high five errors in the game. The five errors tied the team’s franchise mark for most errors in a game.

Davis Schneider wiped that from New Hampshire’s memory with a RBI single in the extra frame, and Martinez added a sacrifice fly after him. The Fightin Phils scored three unanswered runs in the bottom of the eighth to win. Phillies No. 8 prospect Ethan Wilson had the RBI single to give Reading the 11-10 victory in extras.

Early on the game, Reading scored four runs in the top of the first after loading the bases with no outs. A throwing error plated an unearned run, and Reading designated hitter Aldrem Corredor roped a three-RBI double.

First baseman John Aiello belted a three-run homer in his home state in the top of the third to give New Hampshire life. The Fisher trailed, 4-3, heading into the fourth.

Aiello, Martinez and Eden each had two hits in the game.

Game two – Reading 2, New Hampshire 0

The Fisher Cats and Fightin Phils stayed scoreless through three innings thanks to stellar pitching, but New Hampshire’s defense again came back to haunt them in the fourth.

After leadoff walk from Reading’s Aldrem Corredor, catcher Jack Conley reached base on a two-out throwing error. Corredor scored from first and put Reading in front, 1-0.

The run was the sixth unearned run by Reading in the doubleheader.

The error ended up not completely costing New Hampshire, though. Michael De La Cruz crushed a solo homer deep to left-center field in the bottom of the fifth to double Reading’s lead. Two more Reading runs in the sixth extended the score to 4-0.

Despite getting tagged with the loss, Alejandro Melean (L, 0-4) had his best outing at Double-A. He threw 4.0 innings and allowed just one run, which was unearned. He walked three and struck out a season-high seven batters.

New Hampshire had just three hits in the game. Orelvis Martinez extended his hit streak to five games with a first inning single. Cam Eden laid down a beautiful bunt single in the second inning, and John Aiello singled in the sixth. Aiello has now reached base in 27 consecutive games, tying him for the third-longest on-base streak in the Eastern League this season.