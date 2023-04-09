Fisher Cats sweep Altoona

ALTOONA, Penn. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats finished their first series of the 2023 campaign with a sweep of the Altoona Curve thanks to a 4-2 victory on Saturday afternoon.

Luis De Los Santos opened scoring for the ‘Cats with a two-run homers in the fifth, his first of the year. Damiano Palmegiani singled home another run for New Hampshire in the sixth and Stewart Berroa’s double and subsequent stolen base put in him position to come home for the Fisher Cats’ final run of the night after Palmegiani swung on a pitch in the dirt that required Altoona catcher Dylan Shockley to throw Palmegiani out at first.

Shockey and former Fisher Cat Josh Palacios would score on a Henry Davis triple in the eighth for what turned out to be Altoona’s only runs of the contest.

Palmegiani finished with a hit in each game of the series, also adding a walk.

Jimmy Robbins (1-0) became the first Fisher Cat starting pitcher of the year with a victory, giving up just two hits and two walks over five innings of work. Jimmy Burnette recorded Fisher Cats’ first save of year with his efforts in the ninth.

The Fisher Cats (3-0) will face the Portland Sea Dogs int heir home opener on Tuesday, with first pitch scheduled at 6:35 p.m.