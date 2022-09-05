Fisher Cats suffer home sweep to Portland

Manchester, N.H. – The struggles at Delta Dental Stadium continued Sunday afternoon, as the Fisher Cats (21-36, 52-74) lost, 5-0, to the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox, 36-21, 66-60). The defeat closed the book on the second straight sweep that New Hampshire has suffered at home.

The highlight of the game for the Fisher Cats came in the top of the seventh, when New Hampshire was mere inches away from their third triple play in team history.

With runners on second and third and no outs, Portland’s Ceddanne Rafaela hit a grounder to shortstop Orelvis Martinez with the infield in. Martinez threw home to catcher Phil Clarke, who ran Wilyer Abreu back to third base. Clarke tossed to third baseman Sebastian Espino, who applied the tag for the first out.

Rafaela turned from first base and went to second. Espino threw across to second baseman Davis Schneider, who caught Rafaela in another rundown. Schneider flipped to first baseman Karl Ellison, who made the second out with the tag.

Portland catcher Elih Marrero, who started the play at second base, came home, and Ellison threw to pitcher Jake Elliott at the plate. Marrero was ruled safe in an extremely close play and stretched the Sea Dogs lead to 5-0.

Just as they did on Saturday, Portland hit two homers early to jump in front. Rafaela had a solo shot in the first inning, and Christian Koss had a two-run blast in the second. Both came off New Hampshire starter Jimmy Robbins (L, 0-2).

Robbins finished with 5.0 innings and three earned runs on his final stat line. He walked one batter and struck out four, including two in the first inning. Robbins’ Double-A ERA is 2.84 through three starts.

At the plate, New Hampshire totaled five hits but could not score. Sunday was their ninth shutout loss of the season.

John Aiello had a double in his first game since August 23. Orelvis Martinez had two hits in his 18th multi-hit game of the season.