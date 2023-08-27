Fisher Cats stymied by Rumble Ponies on Saturday

MANCHESTER, N.H — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, were defeated by the Binghamton Rumble Ponies by a score of 9-4 on Saturday night at Delta Dental Stadium.

Binghamton (26-23, 61-57) teed off against starting right-hander Chad Dallas (6-2), scoring seven runs on 12 hits in the first five innings, including a four-run second.

JT Schwartz drove in three runs in the first two innings with an RBI double in the first and a two-run single in the second.

Dallas lasted just 4.2 innings, walked one and struck out six, receiving the loss. The Blue Jays No. 14 prospect had previously allowed just one earned run against the Rumble Ponies in two starts this season over 14 innings pitched.

The Rumble Ponies added two more in the sixth on an Agustin Ruiz two-run homer to give themselves their largest lead of the game 9-1.

New Hampshire (54-62, 19-29) fought back in the bottom of the sixth with three runs on two homers. Phil Clarke hit a two-run shot, his sixth of the year before Michael Turconi launched his first Double-A homer with a solo shot to right.

Out of the bullpen, Trevor Clifton struck out a season-high four in two innings and Joe Jones pitched two scoreless frames with three strikeouts.

The Fisher Cats finish their penultimate home stand of the season against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies tomorrow at 1:35 pm. RHP Luis Quinones (4-4, 5.02 ERA) will get the start for New Hampshire against a pitcher to be determined for Binghamton.