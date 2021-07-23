Fisher Cats Stun Fightin Phils With Four Runs in Ninth For 7-6 Win

Manchester, N.H. – Kevin Vicuña ripped a game-winning single to right field with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth to cap a four-run comeback as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) stunned the Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) 7-6 on Thursday at Delta Dental Stadium.
Trailing 6-3, the Fisher Cats (29-36) loaded the bases in the ninth on a pair of walks and a single by Austin Martin. Otto Lopez drew an RBI walk to make it 6-4. Pinch-hitter Vinny Capra plated two runs with a single to right field to tie the game at 6-6. After Samad Taylor was intentionally walked to reload the bases, Vicuña singled to give New Hampshire the walk-off win.
Kyle Johnston (W, 1-1) earned the win with an inning of scoreless relief. New Hampshire’s bullpen had a good night with Marcus Reyes providing 2.1 innings without allowing a run, and Sean Rackoski allowing just one run in his lone inning on the mound.
Reading (28-41) opened the scoring with a pair of runs in the top of the first inning. Josh Stephen walked, Arquimedes Gamboa singled, and Bryson Stott grounded out for the first run. A single by Grenny Cumana made it 2-0 for the Fightin Phils.
The Fisher Cats responded with a run in the bottom of the first inning. Martin reached on an error, Lopez singled, and LJ Talley’s sacrifice fly cut the Reading lead to 2-1.
Each team hit a home run in the third inning. Reading’s Jack Conley hit a three-run shot off starter Johnny Barbato that hit the left-field foul pole in the top of the inning. Chavez Young hit his third of the season, a solo shot in the bottom of the inning which left the score 5-2 in favor of Reading.
Both Reading and New Hampshire scored single runs in the eighth. Cumana had an RBI single for the Fightin Phils. New Hampshire started the bottom of the inning with a double by Lopez and an infield single by Talley. Samad Taylor’s base hit brought home the run to make it 6-3.
Jack Perkins worked six innings in a solid start for the Fightin Phils, allowing two runs (one earned) and reliever Aneurys Zabala struck out six in his two innings of relief. Jonathan Hennigan (L, 0-3) was tagged with the loss.
The Fisher Cats and Reading meet again on Friday at 7:05 p.m. RHP Casey Lawrence will start for New Hampshire against Reading RHP Adam Leverett. It will be Christmas in July at Delta Dental Stadium.
Click here to join the growing list of InkLink Community Ad Partners who, like us, are mission driven and believe in building community.
Copyright (c) 2021 Manchester Ink Link. All rights reserved. Site by Manon Etc
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. ACCEPTREJECTRead More
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.