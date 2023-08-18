Fisher Cats split Thursday doubleheader in Hartford

HARTFORD, C.T — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, split the doubleheader on Thursday against the Hartford Yard Goats, losing the first game 3-0 and winning the second game 12-1 from Dunkin’ Park.

In the first game, Hartford starting right-hander Tanner Gordon threw a complete game seven-inning shutout with eight strikeouts. Miguel Hiraldo collected two of the four Fisher Cat hits in the first game.

Starting left-hander Ricky Tiedemann (0-3) made his sixth Double-A start of the season. The Blue Jays No. 1 prospect struck out five in 3.2 innings, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk, taking the loss. It’s the second time this season that Tiedemann has punched out five Hartford hitters and it was a bounce back outing for the southpaw after recording only two outs in his last start against Reading.

In the second game, New Hampshire (16-24, 51-57) scored all 12 of its runs in the first three innings, exploding for 12 hits and three home runs.

Rainer Nunez drove in four RBI and launched a three-run shot in the first inning, his sixth Double-A home run, at an exit velocity of 110 miles per hour to give New Hampshire a 4-0 lead. It was Nunez’s first four RBI game at the Double-A level.

Damiano Palmegiani drove in five RBI and drilled an opposite-field grand slam to break the game open 9-1 in the second inning. It was Palmegiani’s 15th homer of the year, and he now has 64 RBI on the season, good for fourth in the Eastern League. The Blue Jays No. 19 prospect recorded his third five-RBI game of the season and his second in the last week.

Dylan Rock hit a solo home run in his return from the injured list, his fifth of the season, to make it 12-1 New Hampshire after the third inning.

After his first three-hit game at Double-A last night, Alan Roden recorded his first four-hit game at Double-A with a 4-for-4 night, two doubles, three runs scored, and an RBI.

Hiraldo added two more hits and three runs scored in the second game.

Starting right-hander Michael Dominguez (1-0) celebrated his 23rd birthday and made his third Double-A start. He went five innings, allowed five hits, one run, two walks and struck out five to earn his first Double-A win.

Out of the bullpen, Gabriel Ponce closed out the game and struck out three in two scoreless innings of relief.

The Fisher Cats continue their road trip against the Hartford Yard Goats tomorrow night at 7:10 pm. RHP Abdiel Mendoza (1-1, 3.07 ERA) will get the start for New Hampshire against RHP Andrew Quezada (4-5, 3.94 ERA) for Hartford.