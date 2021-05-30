Fisher Cats split second doubleheader this week

SOMERSET,N.J. –After Friday brought the second rainout this week for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Saturday brought the Fisher Cats their second doubleheader split against the Somerset Patriots this week as well.

In the first game, New Hampshire won 6-1 thanks to Zach Logue’s six-inning 12 strikeout performance. Isiah Gilliam’s home run in the fifth was Logue’s only major mistake of the day, at one point striking out six consecutive Patriot batters.

With Logue (3-0) dealing on the mound, New Hampshire got all the runs they’d need in the fourth thanks to a pair of errors and hits from Kevin Vicuna and L.J. Talley. Somerset would finish with four errors in total in the contest, and the Fisher Cats added more runs in the sixth and seventh.

Gabriel Moreno finished 2-for-4, including a double. Austin Martin also added a pair of RBI in the win.

In the second game, things were reversed as it was the Fisher Cats only able to muster two hits in what was a 12-0 loss.

Somerset scored seven in the first and didn’t look back, chasing Cle Finfrock after recording just one out.

Michael Gomez (3-0) got the win, striking out five of the six Fisher Cats he faced in the fourth and fifth.

The six-game road series concludes on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at TD Bank Ballpark.

The Fisher Cats return home to Delta Dental Stadium on Tuesday, June 1 to begin a six-game homestand against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (