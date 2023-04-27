Fisher Cats split first 2 games against Hartford

MANCHESTER, NH— The New Hampshire Fisher Cats split the first two games of the series with the Yard Goats Wednesday, winning the first game 7-5 in comeback fashion and falling in the second game 6-0 in seven innings.

Tuesday’s game, which was rained out, resumed on Wednesday at 4:05 p.m. with Hartford ahead 5-3 in the fourth after the game was suspended.

In the first game, the Fisher Cats blasted a season-high four home runs en route to a come-from-behind win.

Damiano Palmegiani crushed his first two Double-A home runs in the first and seventh, part of a game-high three RBI day for the corner infielder.

Will Robertson tied up the score at five in the seventh with his second home run of the season and Dylan Rock put New Hampshire (9-8) ahead 7-5 with a go-ahead two-run home run in the eighth into the Hilton Garden Inn. It was Rock’s first Double-A home run in his home debut.

On the mound, Blue Jays No. 1 prospect Ricky Tiedemann got the start and struck out five in 2.1 innings of work. He now has 20 strikeouts in nine innings pitched this season.

Alejandro Melean, Jol Concepcion (1-1) and Troy Watson combined for six shutout innings of relief with Watson earning his first Double-A save.

In the second game, Paxton Schultz (0-2) got the nod and struck out a season-high nine in 4.2 innings. The last time Schultz struck out nine batters in a game was August 3, 2022, vs Richmond.

Miguel Hiraldo extended his hit streak to six games, which is now the longest Fisher Cat hit streak this season.

Hartford (8-8) first baseman and Bedford native Grant Lavigne launched his second home run of the season in the fifth in his return to the Granite State.

The Fisher Cats continue the home stand against the Hartford Yard Goats tomorrow night at 6:35 pm. LHP Jimmy Robbins (1-2, 3.14 ERA) will get the start for New Hampshire against RHP Mike Ruff (0-0, 3.52 ERA) for Hartford.

Promotions for the week include Atlas Fireworks Thursday, Gatos de Feroces de New Hampshire Night Friday and a Phone Grip giveaway Sunday, courtesy of Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast.