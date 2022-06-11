Fisher Cats silence Binghamton bats

Friday, June 10, 2022 Andrew Sylvia NH Fisher Cats, Sports 0

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats handed in an exemplary ensemble pitching performance on Friday night, giving up just two hits in a solid 4-0 victory over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

After Binghamton’s Francisco Alvarez hit a ground-rule double in the first, they wouldn’t see another baserunner until the fourth and wouldn’t see another hit until Brett Baty’s single in the fourth.

Those were Binghamton’s only baserunners on the evening as the Fisher Cats’ four pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts.

Nick Fraze (2-4) was the winning pitcher, pitching three innings of relief and recording 25 of his 38 pitches thrown for strikes.

John Aiello was the big story at the plate for New Hampshire, going 3-for-5 including a double, with three RBI and a run scored on a ninth inning balk. Will Robertson and Spencer Horwitz also had doubles on the night, with Horwitz adding a single as well.

The Fisher Cats are now 26-28, with Adam Kloffenstein (0-1, 7.36 ERA) making his fourth Double-A start against the Ponies on Satursday at 6:35 p.m.

 

