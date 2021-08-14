Fisher Cats shut out Senators

HARRISBURG, PA. – A pair of early home runs and six shutout innings from Maximo Castillo (W, 9-3) led the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (41-43) to a 7-0 victory on Friday night. Vinny Capra (2-4, HR, 3RBI, BB) his his eighth of the season as Tanner Kirwer (2-4, HR, 3RBI, BB) also went deep in the victory.

Following walks to Tanner Kirwer and Samad Taylor to lead off the game, Vinny Capra homered to make it 3-0 in the first inning. Nick Podkul and Tanner Kirwer would extend the lead with RBI singles in the second to put the Fisher Cats on top 5-0. All five early runs were charged to Harrisburg’s (31-56) starter Tim Cate (L, 2-7), who gave up five runs on five hits with three walks.

The Fisher Cats concluded the scoring for the day with Tanner Kirwer’s two-run home run in the fourth off of Harrisburg reliever Mario Sanchez, which put New Hampshire in front 7-0.

Only three players for Harrisburg recorded base hits in the loss. Rhett Wiseman went 3-4 with a double in the losing effort, as Donovan Casey had two singles and Aldrem Corredor singled in the ninth to conclude the offensive display for the Senators.

New Hampshire starter Maximo Castillo went six innings, giving up five hits and no runs as he notched his third quality start of the season. Johnny Barbato entered in relief in the seventh, and struck out five of the six batters he faced before Emerson Jimenez faced the minimum in the ninth to close out the game.

The victory was the third time this season the Fisher Cats have shut out opponents. New Hampshire also improves to 11-2 on Fridays with the win.

The series with Harrisburg continues on Saturday at 6 p.m. RHP Nick Fraze is scheduled to start the game for the Fisher Cats, making his Double-A debut in the process.