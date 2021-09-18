Fisher Cats Shut Out Senators, 4-0

Manchester, N.H. – Five New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) pitchers, led by five strong frames from Andrew Bash (W, 1-0), combined to shut out the Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals) 4-0 on Friday night at Delta Dental Stadium.

Bash allowed just three hits with one walk and four strikeouts, while Adrian Hernandez (1.2 IP, 5 K), Sean Rackoski (1 IP, 2 H, 0 BB, 1 K), Graham Spraker (1 IP, 1 BB, 1 K), and Brandon Eisert (0.2 IP, 1 H) handled the rest.

Reggie Pruitt led the offense with a 2-for-4 night, driving in the game’s first run with an RBI double in the second inning. Steward Berroa followed with a sac fly a few batters later to make it 2-0.

A seventh inning sacrifice fly from Vinny Capra made it 3-0 heading into the eighth, where recent call-up Spencer Horwitz crushed a 1-1 pitch over the fence in right for his first Double-A homer.