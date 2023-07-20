Fisher Cats shut out on Wednesday night

PORTLAND, M.E — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, were shut out on Wednesday night by a score of 4-0 against the Portland Sea Dogs from Hadlock Field.

New Hampshire (4-11, 39-44) had no answer against Portland starting right-hander Isaac Coffey (4-0) who pitched five shutout innings and struck out a Double-A high 11 in his fifth Double-A start.

The Fisher Cats stranded 12 on base and went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Portland (13-4, 53-33) scored all four of its runs in the second and third innings against starting right-hander Adam Kloffenstein (4-5). Nathan Hickey hit a home run in the second and doubled in a run in the third to lead the way for the Sea Dogs.

The 22-year-old Kloffenstein went five innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits while striking out six in a losing effort. The Magnolia, Texas native has now gone five or more innings in 14 consecutive starts and ranks second in the Eastern League in innings pitched (84) and third in strikeouts (99).

Outfielder Alan Roden collected his first Double-A hit in his first Double-A at-bat in his New Hampshire debut. Roden finished the night 2-for-4 with a pair of singles.

The Fisher Cats continue their road trip tomorrow afternoon against the Portland Sea Dogs at 12:05 pm. RHP Sem Robberse (2-5, 4.15 ERA) will get the start for New Hampshire against RHP Sterling Sharp (2-2, 4.91 ERA) for Portland.