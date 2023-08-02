Fisher Cats shut out by Rumble Ponies in series opener

BINGHAMTON, N.Y — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, were shut out by the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 2-0 on Tuesday night at Mirabito Stadium.

It’s the sixth time the Fisher Cats have been shut out this season.

New Hampshire (8-17, 43-50) mustered only three hits on the night as Binghamton right-hander Dom Hamel (5-5) threw 6.1 shutout innings with seven strikeouts over just two hits allowed, earning the win.

Steward Berroa reached base for a 23rd consecutive game with a single in the third. Berroa holds the longest active on-base streak in the Eastern League five games ahead of Akron’s Juan Brito and Jose Tena.

Binghamton (13-14, 48-48) scored in the first inning on a Jose Peroza RBI single in the before adding another run in the third on a JT Schwartz RBI single, part of a 4-for-4 day at the plate for Schwartz.

Starting right-hander Abdiel Mendoza (0-1) made his Double-A debut for New Hampshire after being promoted from High-A Vancouver on Monday. The 24-year-old Panamanian delivered 4.2 innings, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out four, receiving the loss. It was only Mendoza’s sixth start of the season and his 23rd outing after beginning the season in High-A Vancouver’s bullpen

Right-hander Al Pesto struck out two in 2.1 scoreless innings of relief in his first outing back with the Fisher Cats after spending the last three weeks with Class-A Dunedin.

Right-hander Fitz Stadler struck out the side in a scoreless eighth.

The Fisher Cats continue their road trip tomorrow night against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at 6:35 pm. RHP Chad Dallas (3-1, 5.05 ERA) will get the start for New Hampshire against RHP Blade Tidwell (0-0, -.– ERA) for Binghamton.

The next Fisher Cats home stand begins on Tuesday, August 8 against the Reading Fightin’ Phils. Promotions for the week include First Responders Night Thursday with postgame Atlas Fireworks, presented by Eastern Propane & Oil, UNH Soccer Night Friday, Wizards & Wands Night Saturday, presented by Belletetes, and a Cooler Bag Giveaway Sunday, presented by Coke Northeast, with Kids Run the Bases Postgame, sponsored by the New Hampshire Liquor Commission Division of Enforcement.

