Fisher Cats shut out by Rumble Ponies for second time in series

BINGHAMTON, NY — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, were shut out by the Binghamton Rumble Ponies for the second time this week by a score of 6-0 on Thursday night at Mirabito Stadium.

It’s the seventh time the Fisher Cats have been shut out this season after they were shut out on Tuesday by a score of 2-0.

New Hampshire (9-18, 44-51) racked up only four hits on the night as Binghamton starting right-hander Tyler Stuart (2-0) and left-hander Tyler Thomas combined for the shutout. Stuart threw seven innings with five strikeouts in only his fourth Double-A start while Thomas finished out the game with two innings and four strikeouts in the victory.

After a scoreless game through five innings, Binghamton (14-15, 49-49) broke through in the sixth with an RBI double by JT Schwartz off right-hander Juan Nunez (1-3). Schwartz already has 10 hits in the series, going 3-for-4 for the second night in a row, and his run-scoring hit snapped Nunez’s consecutive scoreless inning streak at 13.1 innings.

In the seventh, Matt O’Neill plated home a run on a double to center with a second run scoring on the play after a throwing error by Miguel Hiraldo.

The Rumble Ponies tacked on three more runs in the eighth off right-hander T.J. Brock to put the game away for good.

Rainer Nunez led the team with two hits while Will Robertson and Trevor Schwecke tallied a hit each. Steward Berroa’s 24-game on-base streak came to an end after an 0-for-4 night at the plate. Berroa and Leo Jimenez are tied for the longest on-base streak by a Fisher Cat this season at 24 games.

Starting right-hander Luis Quinones made his sixth start of the season for New Hampshire. The 26-year-old Puerto Rican threw a season-high five scoreless innings and gave up just two hits and one walk while striking out five in a no-decision. It’s the first time this season that Quinones has gone five innings in a start.

The Fisher Cats continue their road trip tomorrow night against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at 7:05 pm. RHP Michael Dominguez (0-0, -.– ERA) will make his Double-A debut for New Hampshire against RHP Luis Moreno (7-4, 4.59 ERA) for Binghamton.

The next Fisher Cats home stand begins on Tuesday, August 8 against the Reading Fightin' Phils.

