Fisher Cats shut down by Hartford in Thursday defeat

HARTFORD, Conn. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, could not generate much offense on Thursday night, losing to the Hartford Yard Goats 5-1 from Dunkin’ Park.

New Hampshire (2-7, 37-40) recorded only three hits in the game with Leo Jimenez crushing a home run for the second straight night in the third inning, his sixth homer of the season.

The solo home run by Jimenez went an estimated 406 feet and 105 miles per hour off the bat. The Blue Jays No. 19 prospect has six hits and six RBIs in the three games played this series after he drove in a career-high five RBIs on Wednesday.

However, the Fisher Cats did not collect a hit from the third inning onward while striking out 15 times.

Starting right-hander Adam Kloffenstein (4-4) went six innings, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out a season-high 10, receiving the loss. It’s the third time in his career (second in Double-A) where Kloffenstein has recorded 10 or more strikeouts in a start. The 22-year-old has now gone five or more innings in 13 consecutive starts. He now ranks second in the Eastern League in strikeouts (93) and third in innings pitched (79).

Hartford (5-3, 34-41) center fielder Bladimir Restituyo delivered the go-ahead runs for the Yard Goats in the fourth with a two-run homer off Kloffenstein.

Left-handed starter Joe Rock (1-4) struck out nine Fisher Cats in five strong innings, receiving his first win of the season.

The Fisher Cats continue their road trip against Hartford tomorrow night at 7:10 pm. LHP Jimmy Robbins (3-6, 4.91 ERA) will get the start for New Hampshire against RHP Chris McMahon (2-2, 5.95 ERA) for Hartford.