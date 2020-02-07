Fisher Cats set to become Primaries once again this year

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The New Hampshire Primary isn’t just the first in the nation, it will also be a baseball team once again this summer.

On Friday, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A Affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, announced that they will once again become the New Hampshire Primaries, one of the originally proposed names for the team in 2003.

The team will also play a handful of games as the Mountain Men, which came in third-place in the contest to name the team.

“We want to celebrate everything that’s uniquely New Hampshire,” said Fisher Cats President Mike Ramshaw. “From traditions like the primaries to landmarks like the Old Man of the Mountain, there’s a lot to take pride in around the state, and we want to emulate that as a team.”

More information on the team is available at nhfishercats.com