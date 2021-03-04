Fisher Cats seeking staff for 2021 season

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, N.H. – New Hampshire’s Minor League Baseball team is back and they’re looking to hire new game day staff.

On Thursday, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, announced a virtual job fair on Wednesday, March 10.

Positions up for grabs include ushers, ticket-takers and scanners, bag checkers, kids’ area attendants, team store associates, grounds crew, camera operators and control room assistants.

Anyone interesting in applying for any position can click here, with a Fisher Cats hiring manager reaching out for a phone interview on March 10. Previous Fisher Cats game day employees can click here.

The Fisher Cats are also looking for National Anthem singers and musicians. Anyone interested can click on the link here before March 29.

The 2021 Fisher Cats season is set to begin in May, with the first home game scheduled for May 11.