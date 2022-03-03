Fisher Cats season opener won’t be impacted by MLB troubles

MANCHESTER, N.H. – As the Major League Baseball owners’ lockout continues and the first two series of the Major League Baseball season have been wiped off the calendar, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats and other Minor League Baseball teams remain ready to roll with a full schedule.

Although any members of the Toronto Blue Jays 40-man roster who would have been on the Fisher Cats’ roster would not be able to play due to the work stoppage, the vast majority of expected Fisher Cat players are not impacted by the ongoing lockout since players with minor league contracts are not part of the Major League Baseball Players Association.

“Despite the impact of the work stoppage on Major League Baseball’s season, Minor League Baseball has a full season ahead, unaffected by the ongoing situation,” said New Hampshire Fisher Cats President Mike Ramshaw. “Minor League Baseball always plays an important role for the game, and we look forward to doing so again in 2022.”

The Fisher Cats will begin their season with a three-game set in Portland on April 8 before coming to Manchester for their home opener against the Hartford Yard Goats on April 12 at 6:35 p.m.