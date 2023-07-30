Fisher Cats score first but fail to add on in defeat

MANCHESTER, N.H — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, scored first but could not muster any more across in a 5-2 defeat to the Hartford Yard Goats on Sunday afternoon in the series finale at Delta Dental Stadium.

New Hampshire (8-16, 43-49) scored a pair in the first inning on Damiano Palmegiani’s double down the left-field line, his team-leading 51st RBI of the season, before Phil Clarke brought home Palmegiani on a single to right. Palmegiani is tied for sixth in the Eastern League in RBI.

Steward Berroa reached base for the 22nd consecutive game with a 2-for-3 day at the plate and stole his league leading 38th bag of the season. Berroa holds the longest active on-base streak in the Eastern League.

It would be the only runs across on the afternoon for New Hampshire as Hartford (12-13, 41-51) proceeded to score five unanswered runs. Hunter Goodman drove in his league-leading 76th RBI of the year with a go-ahead double in the fifth off left-handed starter Jimmy Robbins (4-8).

The Yard Goats tacked on a pair of runs in the sixth on a two-run single by Bedford native Grant Lavigne.

Hartford right-handed starter Tanner Gordon (1-0) struck out six in 5.2 strong innings in his debut with the Rockies organization after recently being traded from Atlanta.

Robbins went five innings, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two, receiving the loss. It was the 25-year-old’s first home start in a month since June 30 against Portland.

Right-hander Juan Nunez delivered 1.1 innings of scoreless relief. The 27-year-old Santo Domingo native has not allowed an earned run in 12.2 consecutive innings.

Right-hander Connor Cooke struck out two more in a scoreless eighth and has now 45 strikeouts in 24 innings pitched at the Double-A level this season.

The Fisher Cats next game is on Tuesday, August 1 when they visit the Binghamton Rumble Ponies for a six-game series at Mirabito Stadium.