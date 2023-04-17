Fisher Cats salvage series finale over Portland

MANCHESTER, N.H— The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, picked up a series finale win on Sunday afternoon, defeating the Portland Sea Dogs 3-2 at Delta Dental Stadium.

Trevor Schwecke picked up two more hits on Sunday, hitting an RBI single in the first to give the Fisher Cats a 2-0 early lead off Portland starter Wyatt Olds (0-1). He also singled in the fifth, stole third and came home to score on a fielding error to bring home the third and decisive Fisher Cats run. Schwecke has now collected a hit in his first three games of the season.

Starting pitcher Adam Kloffenstein pitched three innings, allowing one run and striking out four in a bounce back start for the right hander after giving up six runs in four innings on Tuesday against Portland (7-2).

Luis Quinones (1-0) earned the win for New Hampshire (5-4) after throwing three shutout innings in relief with two strikeouts. The right-hander has allowed just one run in 6.1 innings of relief with seven strikeouts so far this season.

Jimmy Burnette picked up his third save of the season after striking out two in the ninth to seal the victory. He is tied for second in the Eastern League in saves.

The Fisher Cats hit the road for a six-game road trip at Somerset Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m. RHP Sem Robberse (0-0, 1.86 ERA) will get the start for New Hampshire against RHP Blane Abeyta (0-0, 6.00 ERA) for the Patriots.

The next homestand for New Hampshire begins Tuesday, April 25 against the Hartford Yard Goats at 6:35 pm.