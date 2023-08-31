Fisher Cats rally late in Wednesday win

READING, Penn.— The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, rallied late in the seventh and eighth inning to defeat the Reading Fightin’ Phils 5-3 win on Wednesday night at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Trailing 3-1 entering the seventh, New Hampshire (56-62, 21-29) scored two to even up the score 3-3. Michael Turconi doubled in a run to make it a one-run game and eventually scored two batters later on a throwing error by Reading shortstop Casey Martin while trying to turn a double play.

In the eighth, after Damiano Palmegiani doubled and Will Robertson walked, Rainer Nunez broke the tie and gave New Hampshire its first lead of the game with an RBI single to left, his third RBI of the series. Robertson scored one batter later on a fielding error by Reading third baseman Nick Ward on a ground ball hit by Andres Sosa.

Robertson opened the scoring in the second inning with his 14th homer of the season to right-center, a solo shot off Phillies No. 2 prospect and Reading (25-28, 53-68) starting right-hander Mick Abel. The 25-year-old outfielder is hitting .297 with eight homers in the second half.

Devonte Brown made his Double-A debut and on the first pitch he saw in the third inning, he whacked a double into left-center for his first Double-A hit. Brown was promoted from High-A Vancouver on Tuesday and ended the night going 1-for-3.

Starting right-hander Michael Dominguez recorded a career-high 10 strikeouts over five innings, allowing two solo home runs and three walks in a no-decision. Dominguez has now struck out nine or more batters in two consecutive starts and has struck out 30 hitters over 22 innings in five Double-A starts.

Fitz Stadler (3-0) picked up the win after dealing a scoreless seventh and eighth with three strikeouts. The 26-year-old has thrown scoreless outings in six of eight appearances this month.

Trevor Clifton recorded his first Minor League save and made an outstanding play to end the game. The right-hander knocked down a comebacker off the bat of Ethan Wilson, picked up the ball with his glove and shoveled the ball using his glove to Nunez at first to end the game.