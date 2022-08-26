Fisher Cats rally in ninth, win in extras

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. – Sebastian Espino homered and drove in two more runs with a single in the top of the 10th inning as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, rallied to beat the Somerset Patriots 4-3 Thursday night at TD Bank Ballpark.

Espino’s home run, his 12th of the season, came on the first pitch of the top of the sixth inning to break up a perfect game. Patriots starter Matt Sauer retired the first 15 batters and finished his night after eight innings, allowing just two hits and striking out 17 batters.

In the ninth, Cam Eden reached on an infield single and stole second. Davis Schneider followed with a single, and Eden scored on a fielder’s choice grounder by Zach Britton to make it 2-2.

Phil Clarke doubled to start the top of the 10th for the Fisher Cats, moving extra runner Orelvis Martinez to third. Espino drove in both Clarke and Martinez with a single to make it 4-2.

Jimmy Burnette (W, 4-3) earned the win in relief by striking out Anthony Volpe after Max Burt had plated a run with a single.

Luis Quinones had another strong start for the Fisher Cats, allowing only a two-run homer by Everson Pereira in the third. He struck out eight batters. Scoreless relief from Juan Nunez and Jake Elliott allowed the Fisher Cats to complete the comeback.

The road series against Somerset continues Friday at 7:05 p.m. LHP Ricky Tiedemann is the scheduled starter for New Hampshire,