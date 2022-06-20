Fisher Cats prevent Somerset sweep

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats managed to stop the Somerset Patriots from leaving the Granite State with a six-game sweep, winning 5-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Will Robertson singled home Spencer Horwitz and John Aiello in the first, and Robertson’s ground out added another RBI in the third, bringing home Rafael Lantigua.

Cam Eden’s single in the eight accounted for the other two runs, scoring Robertson and Horwitz

Somerset’s only run came in the fifth thanks to a throwing error on a pickoff attempt by Fisher Cats reliever Andrew Bash.

Bash and Luis Quinones kept Somerset to just four hits, with Bash earning with victory for his five innings of relief. He is now 3-3 on the second.

At the plate, Lantigua collected his 20th double of the year as part of a 2-for-4 day, with Horwitz reaching base with three walks on the day.

New Hampshire (28-35) will host Altoona (30-33) on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. Hayden Juenger (0-3, 3.57 ERA) will take the mound for New Hampshire.