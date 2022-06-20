Fisher Cats prevent Somerset sweep

Sunday, June 19, 2022 Andrew Sylvia NH Fisher Cats, Sports 0
Sunday, June 19, 2022 Andrew Sylvia NH Fisher Cats, Sports 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Will Robertson. Photo/Kristin Basnett

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats managed to stop the Somerset Patriots from leaving the Granite State with a six-game sweep, winning 5-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Will Robertson singled home Spencer Horwitz and John Aiello in the first, and Robertson’s ground out added another RBI in the third, bringing home Rafael Lantigua.

Cam Eden’s single in the eight accounted for the other two runs, scoring Robertson and Horwitz

Somerset’s only run came in the fifth thanks to a throwing error on a pickoff attempt by Fisher Cats reliever Andrew Bash.

Bash and Luis Quinones kept Somerset to just four hits, with Bash earning with victory for his five innings of relief. He is now 3-3 on the second.

At the plate, Lantigua collected his 20th double of the year as part of a 2-for-4 day, with Horwitz reaching base with three walks on the day.

New Hampshire (28-35) will host Altoona (30-33) on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. Hayden Juenger (0-3, 3.57 ERA) will take the mound for New Hampshire.

About this Author

andrewsylvia

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts