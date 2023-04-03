Fisher Cats play ball this Thursday, here’s their radio team

MANCHESTER, N.H. —The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, have announced their broadcast team for the 2023 season, which begins on Thursday Apr. 6 in Altoona, Penn.

Steve Goldberg returns to the organization as the Broadcasting and Media Relations Manager. The Boston native and University of Missouri graduate has made stops in professional baseball with the Charleston RiverDogs, Melbourne Aces, Frisco RoughRiders, and Mobile BayBears, where he was voted the 2019 Southern League Broadcaster of the Year. Previously, Goldberg worked for Learfield as a broadcast producer and Mississippi State studio host. He spent two years as the South Alabama Jaguars women’s basketball radio voice. Goldberg is also a veteran of the Cape Cod Baseball League, calling Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox games in their 2014 championship season.

Gareth Kwok enters his first season as Broadcasting and Media Relations Assistant for the Fisher Cats. Most recently, Kwok was the broadcasting, community and public relations assistant for the Frederick Keys, former High-A affiliate of the Orioles, in Frederick, MD. In the fall and winter, Kwok fills in on play-by-play for Arizona State men’s and women’s basketball on the Sun Devil Radio Network. He previously served a summer as a play-by-play broadcaster for the Orleans Firebirds in the Cape Cod League. Kwok is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.

Bob Lipman, a six-time NSMA New Hampshire Sportscaster of the Year award winner, will also return to the booth. He has been broadcasting games for the Fisher Cats since the team’s inaugural season in 2004 and serves as the team historian. He is also the radio voice of UNH Football, the primary basketball broadcaster for Dartmouth College, and an athletic communications assistant at Southern New Hampshire University.