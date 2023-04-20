Fisher Cats outlast Patriots

BRIDGEWATER, N.J— The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, outlasted the Somerset Patriots on Wednesday night, defeating the defending Eastern League champions 4-3 at TD Bank Ballpark.

Orelvis Martinez hammered his second home run of the season in the second inning to tie the score 1-1 off Somerset starter Richard Fitts (0-2). The home run broke an 0-for-10 slump at the plate for the Blue Jays No. 4 prospect.

Phil Clarke belted his first home run and RBI of the season over the right-field wall in the third to put New Hampshire (6-5) on top 2-1. The home run also broke an 0-for-10 skid at the plate for the Fisher Cats catcher and it was his first home run since June 16, 2022 vs Somerset.

Starting pitcher Ricky Tiedemann made his first road start of the season, striking out six in 3.2 innings, allowing only one earned run and two walks in a no decision. The Blue Jays No. 1 prospect now has 15 strikeouts in 6.2 innings pitched on the season.

Sean Mellen (1-0) earned the win after retiring all seven batters faced in relief for Tiedemann. Luis Quinones followed andpitched two shutout innings, including striking out the side in the seventh.

Jimmy Burnette settled down after allowing two Somerset (6-5) runs in the ninth and struck out Yankees No. 2 prospect Jasson Dominguez with the winning runs on base to collect his fourth save of the season.

The Fisher Cats continue their road trip tomorrow night against Somerset at 6:35 pm. RHP Paxton Schultz (0-1, 1.00 ERA) will get the start for New Hampshire against RHP Will Warren (1-0, 4.82 ERA) for the Patriots.