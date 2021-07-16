Fisher Cats’ Olympian can’t bring victory against Hartford

Hartford, CT – Despite a career-high nine strikeouts from Simeon Woods Richardson in his final start before joining Team USA for the Olympics, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) took a 5-2 loss to the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies) on Thursday night at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.

Hartford was held to three hits, but a two-run homer from Taylor Snyder and a three-run shot from Coco Montes made the difference.

The Fisher Cats struck first, as Reggie Pruitt delivered a two-run double in the top of the second inning. The ‘Cats would load up the bases in the fourth inning, but could not push across another run.

Hartford evened up the score at 2-2 in the fourth inning on Snyder’s home run, his league-leading 17th of the season. In the bottom of the fifth, Montes delivered a three-run blast, giving the Yard Goats a 5-2 lead.

Simeon Woods Richardson (L, 2-4) matched a career-high in strikeouts, fanning nine over 4.2 innings of work and allowing just two hits. Brody Rodning worked an inning and a third in relief.

Demi Orimoloye led the offense with a 2-for-4 night, recording a single and a double.