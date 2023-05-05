Fisher Cats’ offensive explosion comes unevenly, splitting Harrisburg doubleheader

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats outscored the Harrisburg Senators 14-4 on Thursday night, but unfortunately for them, those runs were not evenly distributed.

Following Tuesday’s rainout, the Fisher Cats split a pair of seven-inning contests against the Senators, dropping the first game 2-1 and then winning the second game by a comfortable 13-2 margin.

New Hampshire managed just two hits in the first game, one of which was Trever Schwecke’s third doule of the year, bringing home Damiano Palmegiani for what would be New Hampshire’s only run of the game. That run came in the fourth, one inning after the Senators opened with a pair of singles to eventually score what would be both of their runs.

For the first contest, Ricky Tiedemann (0-1) was the loser for New Hampshire, on the hook for both runs in 3 2/3 innings of work.

In Game Two, it looked like it might be more of the same, as Jack Dunn took the first pitch of the contest deep to give Harrisburg an early lead. However, New Hampshire managed to hold the Senators to just that run and responded with eight runs of their own in the bottom of the first, sending ten men to the plate.

Harrisburg tacked on another run in the third off Frankie Tostado’s RBI single, but New Hampshire pitching would prevent any further damage, scattering seven hits over the second contest.

Jimmy Robbins went four innings in the start, disqualifying him for the win, which instead went to Parker Carraci for his inning of scoreless relief in the fifth. The win was Caracci’s first Eastern League decision of the year.

At the plate, every starting Fisher Cat batter except for Palmegiani and Zach Britton had at least one hit in the second game. Leo Jimenez, Miguel Hiraldo, Kekai Rios and Orelvis Martinez each had two hits, with Martinez recording a triple and a homer for the ‘Cats. Will Robertson went 3-for-4, with a pair of doubles.

New Hampshire (10-13) has a 6:35 p.m. tilt against Harrisburg on Friday, with Adam Kloffenstein (1-2, 3.32 ERA) heading up against Ronald Herrera (0-2, 4.82 ERA).