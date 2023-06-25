Fisher Cats offense sputters for second straight night in defeat

BRIDGEWATER, N.J — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, could not find much of an answer offensively against the Somerset Patriots on Saturday night, losing their third straight by a score of 3-1 at TD Bank Ballpark.

The Fisher Cats have collected just two runs and seven hits combined over their last two games.

New Hampshire (34-33) scored its lone run of the game in the fourth on an RBI single by Rainer Nunez. It snapped an 0-for-12 skid at the plate for the Blue Jays No. 26 prospect.

Nunez and Damiano Palmegiani were the only Fisher Cats to record hits in the game, both recording two each. Palmegiani now has a team-leading 16 multi-hit games on the year.

On the mound for the Fisher Cats was starting right-hander Adam Kloffenstein. The 22-year old threw 5.1 innings, allowing just one run on one hit and two walks while striking out eight in a no-decision. He has now thrown five or more innings in 13 consecutive starts and has struck out eight or more batters in five outings this season.

Kloffenstein’s 2.91 ERA is good for fifth in the Eastern League and his 77 strikeouts puts him in a tie for third with Bowie’s Chayce McDermott.

The Magnolia, Texas native did not allow a hit through 5.1 consecutive innings before eventually giving up a base hit to Somerset outfielder Jasson Dominguez in the sixth inning that deflected off Kloffenstein’s arm, forcing him to leave the game.

Somerset (42-25) catcher Austin Wells hit a double to bring home Dominguez in the sixth to even the score against right-handed reliever Connor Cooke (1-1) and Jeisson Rosario drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh with a bunt single and subsequent throwing error by Palmegiani at third base.

The Fisher Cats finish the first half of the season and their six-game road trip against the Somerset Patriots tomorrow at 1:05 pm. RHP Sem Robberse (0-5, 4.69 ERA) will get the start for New Hampshire against Yankee rehabber LHP Carlos Rodon (0-1, 3.00 ERA) for Somerset.