Fisher Cats offense provides another Reading victory

Friday, May 12, 2023 Andrew Sylvia NH Fisher Cats, Sports 0
Friday, May 12, 2023 Andrew Sylvia NH Fisher Cats, Sports 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Slugger and shortstop Orelvis Martinez. Photo/Cindy Lavigne

READING, Penn. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats put up another impressive offensive performance on Friday night, defeating the Reading Fightin’ Phils, 14-6.

New Hampshire got off to an early start with a four-run first inning highlighted by a three-run Orelvis Martinez homer, and responded to three Reading runs in the bottom of the first inning with a Will Robertson RBI single in the second.

Reading took a 6-5 lead by the end of the third, New Hampshire took the lead again for good in a fourth inning with five more runs and yet another Orelvis homer, putting him at nine total on the year.

Miguel Hiraldo added a three-run homer in the fifth for insurance and an RBI double from Robertson in the ninth sealed the contest’s scoreline.

Every single Fisher Cat batter except for Luis De Los Santos had at least one hit, and Hiraldo, Robertson, Martinez and Trevor Schwecke finished with more than one.

On the mound, the win went to Gabriel Ponce, who climbed to 1-0 on the year after retiring Reading in the fourth and fifth.

New Hampshire (16-14) plays Reading again on Saturday at 6:45 p.m.

About this Author

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts