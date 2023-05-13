Fisher Cats offense provides another Reading victory

READING, Penn. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats put up another impressive offensive performance on Friday night, defeating the Reading Fightin’ Phils, 14-6.

New Hampshire got off to an early start with a four-run first inning highlighted by a three-run Orelvis Martinez homer, and responded to three Reading runs in the bottom of the first inning with a Will Robertson RBI single in the second.

Reading took a 6-5 lead by the end of the third, New Hampshire took the lead again for good in a fourth inning with five more runs and yet another Orelvis homer, putting him at nine total on the year.

Miguel Hiraldo added a three-run homer in the fifth for insurance and an RBI double from Robertson in the ninth sealed the contest’s scoreline.

Every single Fisher Cat batter except for Luis De Los Santos had at least one hit, and Hiraldo, Robertson, Martinez and Trevor Schwecke finished with more than one.

On the mound, the win went to Gabriel Ponce, who climbed to 1-0 on the year after retiring Reading in the fourth and fifth.

New Hampshire (16-14) plays Reading again on Saturday at 6:45 p.m.