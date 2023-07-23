Fisher Cats no-hit in series finale against Portland

PORTLAND, M.E — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, were no-hit by the Portland Sea Dogs on Sunday afternoon, falling 6-2 at Hadlock Field and dropping the series four games to two.

It’s the first time New Hampshire (6-13, 41-46) has been no-hit by Portland (15-6, 55-35) in franchise history and it’s the first time that New Hampshire has been no-hit since April 26, 2016 when Trenton’s Ronald Herrera and Jonathan Holder combined for a no-hitter.

Portland starting right-hander Wikelman Gonzalez (1-0), left-hander Brendan Cellucci and right-hander Luis Guerrero combined for the second Portland no-hitter this season and the seventh in franchise history. Gonzalez struck out 10 Fisher Cat hitters in six innings in only his second Double-A start.

The Fisher Cats scored first in the sixth after Steward Berroa reached on a walk and stole second and third base, his league-leading 35th and 36th steals of the season. Alan Roden brought him home on a RBI groundout to first.

Left-hander Mason Fluharty was one out away from escaping a bases-loaded no out jam in the bottom of the sixth and keeping the 1-0 lead for New Hampshire but three straight run-scoring hits gave Portland the lead for good. Tyler McDonough doubled in a pair, Matt Donlan singled in a pair and Elih Marrero doubled in Donlan to knock Fluharty out of the game.

The Portland 7-9 hitters of McDonough, Donlan, and Marrero combined for six of the 11 hits for the Sea Dogs on the afternoon.

Left-hander Jimmy Robbins (4-7) made his 17th start of the season for New Hampshire. The 25-year-old Orlando native struck out six in five innings pitched, giving up two runs on five hits and one walk, receiving the loss. It was a bounce-back outing for Robbins after recording only two outs in Tuesday’s series opener against the Sea Dogs.

The Fisher Cats return to Delta Dental Stadium on Tuesday at 7:05 for the beginning of a six-game home stand against the Hartford Yard Goats.