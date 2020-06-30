Fisher Cats, MiLB cancel 2020 season

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats announced that they, along with all other Minor League Baseball teams, will not play a 2020 season.

The Fisher Cats season was originally scheduled to begin on April 9, but was postponed indefinitely due to state and federal guidelines regarding COVID-19 that sidelined professional sports leagues across the world. Those other leagues included Major League Baseball, which is now set to restart in late July.

According to rumors, approximately 40 Minor League Baseball teams are set to lose their affiliation with Major League baseball and likely fold. However, the Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, have not been part of those rumors.

Season ticket holders, mini-plan holders, and fans who booked groups, suites, and other hospitality nights in 2020 will automatically receive a 125 percent credit on their deposit to be used toward the 2021 season. Single game tickets from the 2020 season can be redeemed for any Fisher Cats home game in 2021.

“We’ve remained optimistic throughout this process and done everything we can to prepare for the 2020 season, so today’s news is difficult to hear,” said Fisher Cats President Mike Ramshaw. “But fan safety is our top priority, and we’ve already begun hosting safe, socially distanced events to make Delta Dental Stadium available to our community this summer. As we get through these difficult times together, I’m confident Fisher Cats baseball will be back and better than ever in 2021.”

This will be New Hampshire’s first season without Fisher Cats baseball in 17 years, during which time the team has won three Eastern League Championships, sent 125 players to the major leagues, hosted over five million fans, and generated nearly $6 million in monetary and in-kind donations to local charities.

Delta Dental Stadium has hosted seven graduation ceremonies over the past few weeks, including graduation ceremonies for Manchester Memorial High School, Manchester Central High School, Manchester West High School and Manchester School of Technology.

It will also host Atlas Fireworks shows with on-field picnic seating on Thursday, July 2, Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4.

For tickets and information, visit NHFisherCats.com.