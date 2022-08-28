Fisher Cats match home run record with Robertson blast

Bridgewater, N.J. – Will Robertson homered to help the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (21-29, 52-67) match a franchise record, but the Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees, 28-21, 72-46) prevailed, 5-2, Saturday at TD Bank Ballpark.

Somerset took a 3-0 lead three batters into the bottom of the first inning. The frame started with a double by Anthony Volpe and a walk issued to Everson Pereira. Then, Yankees No. 4 prospect Austin Wells hit a three-run homer to cap off a 12-pitch at bat.

The first hit by the Fisher Cats was a home run by Robertson in the top of the fourth inning. His ninth homer, and second of the series, sliced just inside the left field foul pole. The blast was the 144th of the season for New Hampshire, matching the most ever in one campaign.

The Patriots extended the lead to 5-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning when Brandon Lockridge hit a two-run homer.

Cam Eden led off the top of the eighth with a single, advancing on a stolen base and a wild pitch. Davis Schneider singled him home to cut the lead to 5-2.

On the mound for the Fisher Cats, Sem Robberse (L, 0-2) worked through five innings. He allowed three runs on three hits with four strikeouts. Andrew Bash and Parker Caracci finished up the game with a combined 3.0 innings and two earned runs.

Nick Ernst (W, 5-0) earned the win for the Patriots, with Carson Coleman nailing down his 12th save.

The series concludes on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at TD Bank Ballpark. LHP Jimmy Robbins is the scheduled starter for New Hampshire.