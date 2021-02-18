Fisher Cats’ Manchester return set for May 11

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays Double-A Affiliate) have announced their 2021 schedule, with opening day at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium set for May 11.

That game will mark the first the Fisher Cats’ first game ever against the Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees’ new Double-A Affiliate. They’ll play the Patriots and other teams in the newly christened Double-A Northeast League in six-game series throughout the season in a 120-game campaign lasting from May 4 to Sept. 19.

Other changes this season include no All-Star Game and no playoffs.

The Fisher Cats front office staff will follow all state and federal guidelines to ensure fan and player safety. This includes wearing masks, practicing safe social distancing, and thoroughly sanitizing the stadium.

“We couldn’t be happier to announce our schedule and gear up for another season of Ferocious Fun,” said Fisher Cats President Mike Ramshaw. “It’s been over 500 days since the last Fisher Cats game at Delta Dental Stadium, so we’re really looking forward to welcoming back our fans in a safe, family-friendly environment in accordance with state guidelines and protocol.”

“I’m thrilled baseball is returning in 2021, and look forward to safely cheering on the Fisher Cats when they kick off their season this spring,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “Through this difficult time, they have continued to give back to our community by hosting safe, socially distanced graduations, concerts and movie nights. I’m grateful for their partnership and commitment to our city.”

Single-game tickets for the month of May will go on sale March 15. Single-game tickets for the rest of the season will be made available in the coming months as stadium capacity regulations continue to evolve.

More information is available on New Hampshire Fisher Cats website.