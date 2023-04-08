Fisher Cats make easy work of Altoona

Friday, April 7, 2023 Andrew Sylvia

ALTOONA, Penn. – Two games, two wins.

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats have now begun their 2023 campaign with a pair of wins, defeating the Altoona Curve, 7-2.

New Hampshire scored early and often, beginning with Miguel Hiraldo’s RBI double in the second, bringing PK Morris across the plate. New Hampshire plated another two in the third, and the fourth, adding two more in the eighth for good measure before Altoona added their runs in the eighth and ninth innings to prevent a shutout.

The ‘Cats ended with 11 hits on the night, with Stewart Berroa, Kekai Rios, Damiano Palmegiani, and Leo Jimenez each collecting a pair of hits. Fisher Cat alumnus Josh Palacios had two hits for the Curve.

Paxton Schultz gave up just two hits in start for New Hampshire but couldn’t make it into the fifth, with Nick Fraze (1-0) earning the win in relief for his work in the fifth and sixth.

The series concludes on Saturday as New Hampshire sends up Jimmy Robbins (1-4, 2.59 ERA in 2022) against Altoona’s Jared Jones (5-7, 4.62 ERA in 2022).

