Fisher Cats lose yet again

Manchester, N.H. – The Fisher Cats couldn’t muster much offense against dominant Erie pitching on Friday night at Delta Dental Stadium, and the SeaWolves’ early lead was all they’d need. New Hampshire (16-21, 47-59) lost, 6-1, to the Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers, 25-11, 64-41) in their fifth straight defeat.

New Hampshire had just three hits in the game, their fewest in a game in the two-week homestand.

Erie starter Reese Olson had a great outing, blanking the Fisher Cats in 6.0 innings on the mound. He allowed one single, walked one batter, and struck out 10. Olson had a career-high 11 strikeouts in his start against New Hampshire on May 20.

In four games this week, SeaWolves starters have combined for 21.2 innings and allowed two earned runs, good for a 0.83 ERA. Olson’s quality start was his first of the season and Erie’s second of the week.

Davis Schneider singled for New Hampshire’s first base hit in the fourth inning, and he drove in Sebastian Espino in the ninth. Espino has hits in four of his last five games, and he’s batting .318 in the month of August.

New Hampshire started Ricky Tiedemann, who worked into the third inning. He allowed four runs, three of which were earned, with two strikeouts. He threw 44 pitches, 33 of them for strikes.

After a pair of sacrifice flies put Erie up, 2-0, Parker Meadows homered to extend the SeaWolves lead to 5-0 in the third. Meadows has three home runs this week.

Sean Mellen was a bright spot in relief. He tossed a season-high 3.1 innings and retired the first seven batters he faced. Mellen did not allow a run and struck out three on 46 pitches.

Though Mellen quieted the Erie bats late in the game, New Hampshire couldn’t storm back. They scored just one run on two hits in the ninth and fell by five. The Fisher Cats are now 2-8 versus Erie this season.