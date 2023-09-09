Fisher Cats lose fourth in a row to Bowie

BOWIE, Md. — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, lost their fourth straight game in a 6-2 defeat to the Bowie Baysox on Friday night at Prince George’s Stadium.

The game was called in the bottom of the eighth inning due to inclement weather.

New Hampshire (24-34, 59-67) scored the game’s first run in the first inning on Will Robertson’s 18th homer and 54th RBI of the season. The homer extended his hit streak to 12 games, which is now the longest hit streak by a Fisher Cat this season. The 25-year-old has three home runs in the series and five home runs on the road trip.

Bowie (34-27, 65-65) answered in the bottom of the first on a solo homer by Dylan Beavers, his first Double-A homer.

The Fisher Cats retook the lead 2-1 in the fourth on a first and third baserunning play by Trevor Schwecke and Riley Tirotta. Tirotta stole second and after catcher Silas Ardoin threw down, Schwecke broke for home and scored.

Schwecke collected a game-high three hits on the night, his second 3+ hit game of the series. Tirotta tallied two hits on the night and is now 11-for-23 in the month of September.

In the fifth, Billy Cook tied the game after being hit by a pitch by starting right-hander Luis Quinones with two outs. Quinones finished the night going five innings, allowing two hits, two runs and three walks with a season-high nine strikeouts in a no-decision.

In the seventh, Maxwell Costes drove in the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly to center field off right-hander Adrian Hernandez (2-3). Hernandez struck out four over 1.2 innings of relief.

Three more runs would come across in the eighth for Bowie before inclement weather stopped the game with the bases loaded and one out.

The Fisher Cats continue the second half of their 12-game road trip against the Bowie Baysox tomorrow at 6:35 pm. Blue Jays No. 1 prospect LHP Ricky Tiedemann (0-4, 5.33 ERA) will get the start for New Hampshire against RHP Carlos Tavera (3-6, 4.88 ERA) for Bowie.