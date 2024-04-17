Fisher Cats lose close battle with Sea Dogs

PORTLAND, Maine – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (7-4) fell to the Portland Sea Dogs (5-4) at Hadlock Field 5-2 on Wednesday. New Hampshire starter Trenton Wallace recorded eight of the 16 total strikeouts accumulated by the Fisher Cats pitching Wednesday night and finished with two runs allowed in four innings.

Reliever Hunter Gregory struck out four batters in 2 1/3 scoreless innings. Left-handed reliever Jimmy Burnette (L, 0-1) inherited two batters with one out in a 2-2 game in the bottom of the seventh and helped close Gregory’s line with two strikeouts.

The box score read just about even — both teams with two runs on seven hits through seven and a half innings — until Portland infielder Matthew Lugo broke the deadlock in the bottom of the eighth with a three-run triple.

New Hampshire’s runs came early; the Fisher Cats took the lead in the first on third baseman Alex De Jesus’s groundout to third, which scored left fielder Alan Roden. The second run came on a pair of doubles: first from first baseman Rainez Nuñez, then from second baseman Miguel Hiraldo, scoring his fellow infielder.

Catcher Phil Clarke was excellent behind the dish, throwing out three attempted base stealers. Clarke was rated as the Blue Jays’ best defensive catching prospect by Baseball America before the season. Center fielder Garrett Spain also notched his first assist of the season, connecting with Clarke on a play at the plate.

The Fisher Cats and Sea Dogs continue their six-game series Thursday afternoon with a first pitch from Hadlock Field at 12:05 p.m. Fisher Cats RHP Michael Dominguez (0-0, 9.00 ERA) takes the mound against Portland LHP Zach Penrod (1-0, 0.00 ERA). Pregame coverage begins on the Fisher Cats Radio Network (https://www.milb.com/new-hampshire/team/fishercatsbroadcast) at 11:40.

The Fisher Cats are scheduled to play 69 home games in 2024 at Delta Dental Stadium. New Hampshire returns home next Tuesday, April 23, to kick off a six-game series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Fans can purchase multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at NHFishercats.com (https://www.milb.com/new-hampshire), via email at info@nhfishercats.com (mailto:info@nhfishercats.com)

, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Fisher Cats box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.

