Fisher Cats’ lives like a hurricane over in Duckburg

AKRON, OHIO – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats got an early start to their six-game series in Akron and it was not a pleasant start by any means.

In their pre-matinee matchup against the Akron Rubber Ducks, the Fisher Cats fell 9-2, with seven of those runs coming off Fisher Cats starter Nick Fraze.

Akron plated three runs in the first and four runs in the fifth, highlighted by home runs from Will Brennan and George Valera. The Ducks added their other two runs in the seventh off an RBI double by Jose Tena that brought home Valera.

New Hampshire got a home run as well, a solo shot by Luis De Los Santos in the eighth. The Fisher Cats’ other run came off a Spencer Horwitz sacrifice fly, bringing in Tanner Morris.

Morris had a pair of hits to extend his hitting streak to nine games.

On the mound, Fraze fell to 1-4 on the year in Double-A play, giving up eight hits against three strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings of work.

Game 2 of the series is set for 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday.