Fisher Cats limited offense enough on Wednesday

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats only managed three hits on Wednesday night, but that was enough as they defeated the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 3-1.

Only one of those hits, Sebastian Espino’s RBI double in the second, directly impacted the scoreline with Steward Berroa’s leadoff triple in the first and Damiano Palmegiani’s single in the fifth going to waste.

Espino brought home Trevor Schwecke off the double and Phil Clark would come home on a Berroa sacrifice fly later in the inning.

P.K. Morris was responsible for New Hampshire’s other RBI, on another sacrifice fly that brought Schwecke home in the fourth.

New Hampshire was denied the shutout due to the base running of Luke Ritter in the second, with Ritter reaching base on a single and then stealing second and third before reaching home on a wild pitch from Fisher Cats starting pitcher Adam Kloffenstein.

Kloffenstein (3-2) struck out nine ‘Ponies in his five innings of work en route to the win. Andrew Bash and Hagen each earned their first holds of the year out of the bullpen and Troy Watson recorded his fourth save of the year after retiring the side in the ninth.

New Hampshire (18-16) is at it again on Thursday at 6:35 p.m., sending Sem Robberse (0-2, 4.96 ERA) to the mound against Binghamton’s Mike Vasile (0-1, 2.70 ERA).