Fisher Cats’ leave Maryland with second-straight loss

BOWIE, MD. – After four straight convincing wins, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats’ offense dried up for the second straight day, finishing off their trip to Maryland with an 8-2 loss against the Bowie Bay Sox.

While the Fisher Cats managed to do slightly better than their measly one hit on Saturday, their three hits was nowhere near enough to keep up with a rejuvenated Bowie attack.

The Bay Sox got off to a quick start, with Patrick Dorrian’s tenth double of the season plating Adley Rutschmann in the first and Robert Neustrom’s RBI single bringing home Dorrian before the end of the inning. Toby Welk’s homer in the third gave Bowie a 3-0 lead and Dorrian would answer Brock Lunquist RBI single for the ‘Cats in the top of the fifth with a two-run homer of his own to highlight a three-run Bowie fifth.

New Hampshire got their other run off a Tanner Kirwer bases loaded walk in the seventh while Alexis Torres would bring home Robert Neustrom and Welk for Bowie’s final runs of the day.

The win went to Ofelky Peralta (4-0), allowing one run off a walk and two hits against five strikeouts in a 5 2/3 inning start for the ‘Sox. Reilly Hovis lost in his Fisher Cats debut, allowing six runs off eight hits in 4 2/3 innings of work, striking out four.