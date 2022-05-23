Fisher Cats leave Erie with extra-innings win

ERIE, Penn. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats limited the Erie SeaWolves to just four hits as they left town on Sunday with a 7-3 victory in 11 innings.

Each team could only manage a pair of runs each during regulation. New Hampshire earned their runs in the third as Luis De Los Santos singled home Tanner Morris and John Aiello later singled home Orelvis Martinez.

Andre Lipcius would come home for Erie in the fourth off a wild pitch from Fisher Cat pitcher Trent Palmer and the Sea Wolves would tie things up in the sixth when Quincy Nieporte sacrificed in Kerry Carpenter on a fly to center field.

De Los Santos would bring home Rafael Lantigua on a sacrifice in the top of the 10th, but Carpenter’s double in the bottom of the tenth knotted this up yet again. However, the SeaWolves would not have an answer for New Hampshire’s 11th inning rally as an RBI single from Morris brought home Aiello and Will Robertson while Lantigua’s 12th double of the year would plate Morris and Ryan Gold.

Palmer’s errant pitch was one of the few mistakes in what was a strong start, as he went five innings with three hits and two walks against six strikeouts. The winning pitcher for New Hampshire was Parker Carracci (1-2) who retired Erie in the tenth but ultimately blew a save opportunity due to Carpenter’s game-tying double.

In addition to the late rally, Carracci’s victory was cemented by Mike Ellenbest’s 1-2-3 inning in the 11th. Ellenbest has now retired nine of the 11 batters he has faced for New Hampshire since promotion earlier this month.

The Fisher Cats have the day off on Monday before beginning a six-game set in Akron against the Ducks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians.