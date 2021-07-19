Fisher Cats leave Connecticut with series victory

Here is a recap of what’s been going on recently with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

Tuesday, July 13 – New Hampshire 11, Hartford 5

Wednesday, July 14 – New Hampshire 10, Hartford 5

Thursday, July 15 – Hartford 5, New Hampshire 2

Friday, July 16 – New Hampshire 5, Hartford 2

Saturday, July 17 – Hartford 7 New Hampshire 5

Sunday, July 18 – New Hampshire 7, Hartford 4

With four out of six wins in Hartford this week, the Fisher Cats earned their first series victory since their trip to Maryland against the Bowie Bay Sox in late June. The Fisher Cats also had three saves in a single series this year, putting them up to six saves overall on the year, two more than Hartford closer Reagan Todd, who recorded a save against the Fisher Cats on Thursday.

That game, as well as Saturday’s loss could have gone the other way as the Fisher Cats outhit the Yard Goats in every game of the series, with the hits coming late on Wednesday and Thursday.

Now just over half of the Fisher Cats’ games have been played and they find themselves at the head of the rest of the pack in third place in the Double-A Northeast’s Northeastern Division, 10 ½ games behind the Somerset Patriots and 11 ½ games behind the Portland Sea Dogs. This year the top two teams in the league reach the playoffs regardless of division, with Somerset 1 ½ games ahead of Southwest Division leader Akron for the final spot.

New Hampshire is also behind the Southwest Division’s Bowie, Erie, Richmond and Altoona. Fortunately, the Fisher Cats aren’t playing anymore teams in the Southwest Division this year except for Harrisburg. The Fisher Cats will play the Yard Goats again in Manchester again in early August. In the meantime, the Fisher Cats will meet the Reading Fightin’ Phils for the first time in 2021 on Tuesday night.

Fisher Cats of the Week

#1. Vinny Capra – Vinny had a week to remember, recording hits in five of the six games of the series. In three of them, he had multiple hits, including a 4-for-5 day on Tuesday coming just a home run short of becoming the third Fisher Cat ever to hit for the cycle. He did have two home runs on Wednesday, though. He’s now hitting .367 for the month of July.

#2. L.J. Talley – Talley was the hero on Sunday night with a late home run that sealed New Hampshire’s victory, his second three-run homer of the series after another dinger on Tuesday. He also had two-hit days on Tuesday and Wednesday and drew four walks as well.

#3. Graham Spraker – Graham had three strong appearances in the Hartford series on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. Each of the appearances lasted one inning and he didn’t allow a run in any of the appearances, getting credit for the win on Friday and striking out four batters in total. He hasn’t allowed an earned run since July 1.