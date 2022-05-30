Fisher Cats leave Akron with win

Akron, Ohio – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (19-25) ended their series against the Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians, 27-18) in style on Sunday night, winning, 4-1. After a one-run outing from starter Trent Palmer, New Hampshire scored four unanswered for the three-run win.

Palmer, the No. 23 prospect in the Blue Jays system according to MLB.com, did not allow a hit until the bottom of the fourth inning. He allowed just one run that scored from third base on a balk. Palmer finished with 4.2 innings of work with one hit and one earned run. He walked three, struck out four and hit two batters.

Andrew Bash kept Akron at one run with 2.1 innings of scoreless relief. He did not allow a hit, walked no batters and struck out two. He had a six-pitch bottom of the seventh inning.

New Hampshire had five singles across the first six innings but could not bring them home, leaving four runners stranded in that stretch. They got on the board with two in the seventh inning, though. LJ Talley scored on a wild pitch, and Ryan Gold had an RBI single. Talley finished with six hits and four runs scored in the Akron series.

The Fisher Cats added some insurance thanks to two-out hits in the top of the ninth inning. Sebastian Espino doubled, and Rafael Lantigua brought him home with his first triple of the season. Tanner Morris added an RBI single to score Lantigua and put New Hampshire up, 4-1.

Espino celebrated his 22nd birthday on Sunday. Morris finished the series 7-for-20 at the plate and is batting .346 in May.

Mike Ellenbest earned his first save of the season with two scoreless innings. The 27-year-old was born in Parma. Ohio and went to high school at Medina High School, just over 20 miles from Canal Park in Akron.

New Hampshire are off tomorrow but return to Delta Dental Stadium on Tuesday, May 31 to take on the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) with first pitch at 6:35 p.m.