Fisher Cats just weren’t as hungry as the (Sea)Wolves

Manchester, N.H. – An early hole proved too much for the Fisher Cats to overcome on Tuesday night at Delta Dental Stadium, as the Erie SeaWolves scored in five separate innings to win, 9-6. New Hampshire (16-18, 47-56) pulled within one in the seventh and eighth, but Erie (Detroit Tigers, 22-11, 61-41) held on to defeat the Fisher Cats for fifth time this season.

Erie’s pitching impressed in the first series between the two teams from May 17-22 at UPMC Park in Pennsylvania, and starter Wilmer Flores continued the trend in The Granite State.

The righty, ranked the No. 13 prospect in the Tigers system, threw 4.2 shutout innings with six strikeouts. He allowed one hit and walked three batters. Flores has a 2.01 ERA at Double-A this season.

The SeaWolves tagged Alejandro Melean for four runs before his departure in the fourth inning, and they stretched their lead to 5-0.

With Flores off the hill, New Hampshire got the bats going. Zach Britton and Luis De Los Santos hit back-to-back singles with two outs in the fifth, and Addison Barger walked. Then, Orelvis Martinez crushed a ball to deep left field, and the ball landed mere inches below the home run line. All three runners scored on the double, and the Fisher Cats trailed just 5-3.

Britton, De Los Santos and Martinez combined for five of New Hampshire’s seven hits. Both Britton and Martinez hit solo home runs, too. Orelvis finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs.

After Martinez’s blast in the eighth inning, John Aiello doubled deep to left-center field and came in to score on a Phil Clarke sacrifice fly. Aiello went 2-for-4 in his 17th multi-hit game of the season, the second-most on the active Fisher Cats roster.

New Hampshire’s two runs in the eighth pulled them within one, 7-6, but the SeaWolves tacked on another pair in the top of the ninth to preserve the win. Closer Elvis Alvarado picked up his second save for Erie. He hasn’t allowed a hit in seven innings at Double-A.

The loss was the Fisher Cats’ fifth in seven games against Erie. New Hampshire lost the first series between the two teams, four games to two.