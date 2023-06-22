Fisher Cats’ hottest new pitcher is a 1980s TV show

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Andrew Sylvia NH Fisher Cats, Sports 0
Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Andrew Sylvia NH Fisher Cats, Sports 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

New Hampshire’s new pitching ace may or may not have been named after the popular 1980s TV show

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. – While he was too young to have shot J.R., Chad Dallas has quickly become the star of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats’ pitching staff, notching another win on his belt on Wednesday night.

That win, a 2-1 victory against the Somerset Patriots, puts him at 3-0 with a 3.27 ERA since his promotion from High-A Vancouver in May and 5-0 over 11 starts across the minors this season.

On Wednesday he lasted 6 2/3 innings, giving up just one run off two hits, a full-count Mickey Gasper solo shot to right in the sixth. Dallas struck out seven batters, with Fitz Stadler coming in to take the next three batters to get his first hold of the year. T.J. Brock retired the final four Patriot batters to get his fourth save of the year.

While New Hampshire’s pitchers only allowed two hits, Somerset’s pitchers only allowed one: a line drive single to Phil Clarke in the second. Still, the Fisher Cats worked their way on base through ten walks. New Hampshire’s two runs came in the first and the second off sacrifice flies by Will Robertson and Orelvis Martinez, respectively. Robertson borught in Leo Jimenez and Martinez brought in Zac Cook.

New Hampshire (33-30) will send Jimmy Robbins (3-5, 5.68 ERA) to the mound on Thursday for a 7:05 p.m. start against Somerset’s Richard Fitts (3-5, 4.27 ERA).

About this Author

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts