Fisher Cats’ hottest new pitcher is a 1980s TV show

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. – While he was too young to have shot J.R., Chad Dallas has quickly become the star of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats’ pitching staff, notching another win on his belt on Wednesday night.

That win, a 2-1 victory against the Somerset Patriots, puts him at 3-0 with a 3.27 ERA since his promotion from High-A Vancouver in May and 5-0 over 11 starts across the minors this season.

On Wednesday he lasted 6 2/3 innings, giving up just one run off two hits, a full-count Mickey Gasper solo shot to right in the sixth. Dallas struck out seven batters, with Fitz Stadler coming in to take the next three batters to get his first hold of the year. T.J. Brock retired the final four Patriot batters to get his fourth save of the year.

While New Hampshire’s pitchers only allowed two hits, Somerset’s pitchers only allowed one: a line drive single to Phil Clarke in the second. Still, the Fisher Cats worked their way on base through ten walks. New Hampshire’s two runs came in the first and the second off sacrifice flies by Will Robertson and Orelvis Martinez, respectively. Robertson borught in Leo Jimenez and Martinez brought in Zac Cook.

New Hampshire (33-30) will send Jimmy Robbins (3-5, 5.68 ERA) to the mound on Thursday for a 7:05 p.m. start against Somerset’s Richard Fitts (3-5, 4.27 ERA).